wrestling / News

Tommaso Ciampa Tries and Fails To Give Randy Orton an RKO

June 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tommaso Ciampa WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Tommaso Ciampa needs to work on his sneak attacks. Johnny Gargano shared a video of the two of them at a recent WWE taping, with Randy Orton in the background. Ciampa expresses his dislike of people fawning over the Viper and then tries to give an RKO “out of nowhere.” It doesn’t go as planned.

