Tommaso Ciampa Tries and Fails To Give Randy Orton an RKO
June 19, 2024 | Posted by
Tommaso Ciampa needs to work on his sneak attacks. Johnny Gargano shared a video of the two of them at a recent WWE taping, with Randy Orton in the background. Ciampa expresses his dislike of people fawning over the Viper and then tries to give an RKO “out of nowhere.” It doesn’t go as planned.
#OuttaNowhere!#DIYRKO @CiampaWWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/xAdK3ZwHHl
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) June 19, 2024
