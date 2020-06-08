wrestling / News
Tommaso Ciampa Takes Shot At Randy Orton, Says Orton Matches Help His Daughter Fall Asleep
Following his loss to Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: In Your House last night, Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter today to take a shot at Randy Orton after Orton made a joke about leg slapping in NXT, saying Orton matches help his daughter fall asleep and that they work better than NyQuil.
“My daughter has been having trouble sleeping. Luckily I found a remedy. Randy Orton matches. Better than NyQuil. Sincerely #AnEntireLockerRoomWhoBustedTheirAsses”
As noted earlier, Orton took to Twitter after last night’s show to make a joke about leg slapping.
“Heard #WWENXT #TakeoverInYourHouse was great! Slappin my leg for you guys. Sincerely #legslap”
It remains to be seen what is next for Ciampa following the decisive loss to Kross.
My daughter has been having trouble sleeping. Luckily I found a remedy. Randy Orton matches. Better than NyQuil. Sincerely #AnEntireLockerRoomWhoBustedTheirAsses https://t.co/r2HN5TjwOY
— BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) June 8, 2020
