Tommaso Ciampa Takes Shot At Randy Orton, Says Orton Matches Help His Daughter Fall Asleep

Following his loss to Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: In Your House last night, Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter today to take a shot at Randy Orton after Orton made a joke about leg slapping in NXT, saying Orton matches help his daughter fall asleep and that they work better than NyQuil.

“My daughter has been having trouble sleeping. Luckily I found a remedy. Randy Orton matches. Better than NyQuil. Sincerely #AnEntireLockerRoomWhoBustedTheirAsses”

As noted earlier, Orton took to Twitter after last night’s show to make a joke about leg slapping.

“Heard #WWENXT #TakeoverInYourHouse was great! Slappin my leg for you guys. Sincerely #legslap”

It remains to be seen what is next for Ciampa following the decisive loss to Kross.