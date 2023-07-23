Tommaso Ciampa On His Reaction To Getting His NXT Theme Back

In an interview with Out of Character (via Fightful), Tommaso Ciampa spoke about getting his NXT theme back when he returned to the WWE last month. While on the main roster, his ‘No One Will Survive’ theme was briefly changed.

He said: “I didn’t have a clue that my music was going to be ‘No One Will Survive’ until seconds before walking out the curtain. I was going through my warm up and I said to someone, ‘What’s my music going to be?’ ‘I don’t know, I guess we should have thought about that.’ No rehearsal or anything. ‘What do you want it to be?’ ‘The new one is very good, I like it a lot, it is also very slow and fantastic when I’m a methodical heel. I do have this old NXT music that is probably better for this specific scenario where I’m going to be a surprise.’ That was the whole conversation, it was probably three minutes before I went out. Seconds before I went out, somebody did thumbs up, ‘No one will survive.’ I was amped when I heard it and the crowd reaction was so good.“