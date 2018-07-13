WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Remembers His WWE Debut 13 Years Ago, Top 5 Kaitlyn Moments, Mark Henry Talks To Tryout Hopefuls

– In a post on Twitter, Tommaso Ciampa reflected on his WWE debut thirteen years ago, where he portrayed the character Thomas Whitney, ESQ on the July 14th, 2005 episode of SmackDown. He played Muhammad Hassan’s attorney who was attacked by the Undertaker. In the next year, he returned as the character for a dark match on Heat. He was later signed to a developmental deal with OVW under his current name, as well as names like the masked Prodigy and Dr. Thomas, Anger Management Specialist. He was released in August 2007 and eventually returned as part of NXT in 2015.

13 years ago, I made my WWE debut. I often wonder if Taker realized he was sharing the ring with The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time pic.twitter.com/SldBUpffEl — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) July 13, 2018

– WWE has posted a new video looking at Kaitlyn’s top five moments in the company.

– WWE has posted a new video with Mark Henry talking to WWE tryout hopefuls.