WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Says He’s Just Getting Started, Superstars Hype NXT on USA, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Launch Damandyz Donutz Brand

– Former NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa shared a new video on his Twitter account today showing him training for his eventual return to the ring. Tommaso Ciampa says in the video, “I’m just getting started.” You can check out that clip below.

– WWE and wrestling personalities are hyping up tonight’s NXT debut on the USA Network, including Samoa Joe, Drew Gulak, and more. You can check out their tweets below.

NXT & the WWE Performance Center created a new platform for pro wrestlers to grow. In 2016 the Cruiserweight Division became its first extension giving many journeymen like myself a place to compete regularly on a worldwide level. We're excited for the future. #NXTonUSA #205live pic.twitter.com/L19efYuScQ — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) September 18, 2019

I’m so EXCITED about @WWENXT premiering LIVE on the @USA_Network TONIGHT! In celebration, the one and only @CandiceLeRae joins #ChasingGlory tomorrow for a special BONUS EPISODE this week! Catch this EXCLUSIVE episode when it drops ON VIDEO via youtube/liliangarcia.com! 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/3phq9UD6fK — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) September 18, 2019

It took a lot of hard work from a lot of hard working, talented people to get to this point. The hard work doesn’t stop and there’s a lot of hard working, talented people ready to give their all. We are ready for tonight. We. Are. NXT. #NXTonUSA pic.twitter.com/m5FxgQwlks — Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) September 18, 2019

– Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are now launching their own Damandyz Donuts brand, which was showcased at Olympia in Las Vegas. You can check out the video they released below.