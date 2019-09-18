wrestling / News

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Says He’s Just Getting Started, Superstars Hype NXT on USA, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Launch Damandyz Donutz Brand

September 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tommaso CIampa NXT WWE

– Former NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa shared a new video on his Twitter account today showing him training for his eventual return to the ring. Tommaso Ciampa says in the video, “I’m just getting started.” You can check out that clip below.

– WWE and wrestling personalities are hyping up tonight’s NXT debut on the USA Network, including Samoa Joe, Drew Gulak, and more. You can check out their tweets below.

– Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are now launching their own Damandyz Donuts brand, which was showcased at Olympia in Las Vegas. You can check out the video they released below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Tommaso Ciampa, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading