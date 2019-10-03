wrestling / News
Tommaso Ciampa Returns at End of NXT (Pics, Video)
– Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa made his return to TV on Wednesday night’s episode of NXT. As noted in our full report, Ciampa came out after the main event when Adam Cole was congratulating Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly on their win. The two stared off to end the show.
Ciampa has been off TV since the March 13th episode of NXT after undergoing neck surgery.
.@FinnBalor & @NXTCiampa.#NXTChampion @AdamColePro has two new Superstars to worry about now… #NXTonUSA #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4IcgRebwsQ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 3, 2019
No one will survive. 🖤 #NXTonUSA #WWENXT @AdamColePro @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/0ctS4mezx4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 3, 2019
There's no escape now, @AdamColePro.
🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤@NXTCiampa #WWENXT #NXTonUSA pic.twitter.com/S8MwBt3me9
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2019
