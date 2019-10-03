wrestling / News

Tommaso Ciampa Returns at End of NXT (Pics, Video)

October 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole Tomasso Ciampa NXT

– Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa made his return to TV on Wednesday night’s episode of NXT. As noted in our full report, Ciampa came out after the main event when Adam Cole was congratulating Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly on their win. The two stared off to end the show.

Ciampa has been off TV since the March 13th episode of NXT after undergoing neck surgery.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Tommaso Ciampa, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading