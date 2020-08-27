wrestling / News
Tommaso Ciampa Returns on NXT, Destroys Jake Atlas (Pics, Video)
Tommaso Ciampa is back on NXT, and he’s got a renewed vicious streak to him. On tonight’s episode, Ciampa made his first appearance since he lost to Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover: In Your House in June. He beat Jake Atlas in quick succession and then proceeded to attack him after the match. Referees came to intervene but he continued to assault Atlas and DDT’d him from a stretcher to the floor.
You can see pics and video from the match below:
There's no escape now. @NXTCiampa is BACK on #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/4gELOS9Zzl
— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2020
𝑵𝒐 𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒗𝒆. #WWENXT @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/taB7yVYnmx
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020
This is a remarkably 𝘼𝙂𝙂𝙍𝙀𝙎𝙎𝙄𝙑𝙀 @NXTCiampa…..a side that hasn't been seen in quite some time on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/sGfCS4VeOV
— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2020
Don't stoke #TheBlackheart. 🖤@NXTCiampa wins his #WWENXT return bout in vicious fashion. pic.twitter.com/c0PZxxOtSc
— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2020
Calm in a sea of chaos. #WWENXT @NXTCiampa @iamjakeatlas pic.twitter.com/wZLdfZX3hY
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020
More Trending Stories
- First Baby Photos For The Bella Twins’ Sons, Names Revealed
- Natalie Eva Marie on Vince McMahon Being Her Biggest Supporter, How Her 2017 WWE Exit Was a Mutual Decision
- Ryback On How Triple H Told Him John Cena Is Last Marquee Name WWE Will Ever Have, Predicts AEW Will Surpass WWE In TV Ratings Within 18 Months
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Didn’t Like The Fiend – Vince McMahon Segment on Smackdown, His Advice For Kevin Dunn, His Thoughts on ThunderDome