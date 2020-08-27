wrestling / News

Tommaso Ciampa Returns on NXT, Destroys Jake Atlas (Pics, Video)

August 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tommaso Ciampa NXT

Tommaso Ciampa is back on NXT, and he’s got a renewed vicious streak to him. On tonight’s episode, Ciampa made his first appearance since he lost to Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover: In Your House in June. He beat Jake Atlas in quick succession and then proceeded to attack him after the match. Referees came to intervene but he continued to assault Atlas and DDT’d him from a stretcher to the floor.

You can see pics and video from the match below:

NXT, Tommaso Ciampa

