Tommaso Ciampa Says He’d Love To Try Acting One Day
June 3, 2022 | Posted by
In an interview with El Brunch de WWE (via Wrestling Inc), Tommaso Ciampa spoke about the possibility of appearing in a movie one day, stating that he’d like to try acting.
He said: “I would love to try a movie one day just because it’s a really fun idea to me to like, commit to a role and tell a story and just, you know, have people’s emotions attached to it and then control how they feel, if they’re happy, or sad, or clapping, or angry. Like I really enjoy the psychology of it all and just the storytelling of it all.“
