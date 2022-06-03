Tommaso Ciampa Says He’d Love To Try Acting One Day

In an interview with El Brunch de WWE (via Wrestling Inc), Tommaso Ciampa spoke about the possibility of appearing in a movie one day, stating that he’d like to try acting.

He said: “I would love to try a movie one day just because it’s a really fun idea to me to like, commit to a role and tell a story and just, you know, have people’s emotions attached to it and then control how they feel, if they’re happy, or sad, or clapping, or angry. Like I really enjoy the psychology of it all and just the storytelling of it all.“