Tommaso Ciampa Says He’ll Be Backstage Tonight at NXT, Will Eventually Wrestle Again

Bayley superfan and indy wrestling manager Izzy recently interviewed Tommaso Ciampa who revealed that while he’s not cleared by doctors to return yet, he will wrestle again. He also said that he will be backstage at tonight’s live NXT debut on USA.

He said: “I got to lead NXT from bingo halls to Takeovers to the USA Network, not see them, lead them. Follow the leader. It’s big. There’s a lot of rumors and speculation about what my role is going to be, breaking news, I’ve been told I will be coming back to a wrestling ring. I’ve been told I will eventually be able to wrestle again. And the sad part is, no, I’m not cleared. It is what it is. I will be there September 18th, I will be there the 25th, every time going forward. I just won’t be out in front of the crowd until this allows me to. I promised my mom at home that this time, we’re gonna take our time. I’m excited for it, I’d be a little more excited if I could take part in it. We’ll get there soon.”