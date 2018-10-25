wrestling / News
Various News: Tommaso Ciampa Says He’s Proud of Johnny Gargano, NXT Live Event Schedule, Wrestling Birthdays
October 25, 2018 | Posted by
– On last night’s NXT TV, Johnny Gargano attacked Aleister Black, who was demanding his attacker appear. Tommaso Ciampa is proud…
Sometimes you just need to DIY
With a tear in my eye, #BigDaddyCiampa is proud… pic.twitter.com/XsYEYi57M2
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) October 25, 2018
– Here is this weekend’s schedule of NXT live events…
* Tonight in Cocoa, Florida at Cocoa Armory.
* Friday in Largo, Florida at Minnreg Hall.
* Saturday in Orlando, Florida at Orlando Live Events.
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* Rosa Mendes (39)
* Latin Lover (51)
* Perry Saturn (52)
* 2 Cold Scorpio (53)
* Atsushi Onita (61)