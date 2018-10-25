Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Tommaso Ciampa Says He’s Proud of Johnny Gargano, NXT Live Event Schedule, Wrestling Birthdays

October 25, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Cruiserweight Classic Gargano vs Ciampa II

– On last night’s NXT TV, Johnny Gargano attacked Aleister Black, who was demanding his attacker appear. Tommaso Ciampa is proud…

– Here is this weekend’s schedule of NXT live events…

* Tonight in Cocoa, Florida at Cocoa Armory.
* Friday in Largo, Florida at Minnreg Hall.
* Saturday in Orlando, Florida at Orlando Live Events.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Rosa Mendes (39)
* Latin Lover (51)
* Perry Saturn (52)
* 2 Cold Scorpio (53)
* Atsushi Onita (61)

article topics :

Johnny Gargano, NXT, Tommaso Ciampa, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading