Various News: Tommaso Ciampa Says He’s Proud of Johnny Gargano, NXT Live Event Schedule, Wrestling Birthdays

– On last night’s NXT TV, Johnny Gargano attacked Aleister Black, who was demanding his attacker appear. Tommaso Ciampa is proud…

Sometimes you just need to DIY With a tear in my eye, #BigDaddyCiampa is proud… pic.twitter.com/XsYEYi57M2 — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) October 25, 2018

– Here is this weekend’s schedule of NXT live events…

* Tonight in Cocoa, Florida at Cocoa Armory.

* Friday in Largo, Florida at Minnreg Hall.

* Saturday in Orlando, Florida at Orlando Live Events.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Rosa Mendes (39)

* Latin Lover (51)

* Perry Saturn (52)

* 2 Cold Scorpio (53)

* Atsushi Onita (61)