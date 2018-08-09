Tommaso Ciampa Says He’s a Role Model & The Greatest Sports Entertainer Alive

Tommaso Ciampa recently spoke with WWE.com for a new interview, and the NXT champion was not shy about sharing his thoughts on his own greatness…

On Being The Greatest Sports Entertainer Alive: It’s good to be champ, and right now, there truly is no debate. I am the champion of champions. I’m the main event. I’m untouchable. I, Tommaso Ciampa, am the greatest sports-entertainer of all time.

On Being a Role Model: In a society that believes every child deserves a participation award, one man sets himself apart, and that man just so happens to be the NXT World Champion. I am not interested in participating. I am interested in winning. If you are teaching your child to be content with a participation award, then you already failed at life. If you want your kid to be a winner, then tell them to look at Tommaso Ciampa for inspiration.