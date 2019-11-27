wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Says Mick Foley Inspired Him, WWE Backstage Highlights, Big Show Helps With Angry Birds
– In a post on Twitter, Tommaso Ciampa replied to a post from Noelle Foley saying that her father Mick was an inspiration to him. She had been commenting on Ciampa hitting Adam Cole with a move from the top of the cage at NXT Takeover: WarGames.
He wrote: “Something very poetic about this. Snuka was to Foley, what Foley was to an entire generation (myself included).”
MAMMA MIA ROUND 2!!!!!
HOLY FREAKING MOLY!!!!@NXTCiampa and @AdamColePro are straight up lunatics!!!!! #WarGames #NXTTakeOver @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gD3Zax6TdR
— Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) November 24, 2019
Something very poetic about this.
Snuka was to Foley, what Foley was to an entire generation (myself included). https://t.co/cZpLKauVQ9
— BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) November 26, 2019
– Big Show is in a new video in which he goes to New York City to help with Angry Birds:
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage:
