WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Says Mick Foley Inspired Him, WWE Backstage Highlights, Big Show Helps With Angry Birds

November 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Tommaso Ciampa replied to a post from Noelle Foley saying that her father Mick was an inspiration to him. She had been commenting on Ciampa hitting Adam Cole with a move from the top of the cage at NXT Takeover: WarGames.

He wrote: “Something very poetic about this. Snuka was to Foley, what Foley was to an entire generation (myself included).

– Big Show is in a new video in which he goes to New York City to help with Angry Birds:

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage:

