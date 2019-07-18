Tommaso Ciampa Says When He Comes Back, He’s Returning to NXT

– Tommaso Ciampa spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing his recovery process, his plans when he comes back and more. Ciampa said that there’s still no timetable for his return. Highlights are below:

On where he’s heading once he comes back: “I don’t know if people think I’m going to Raw or SmackDown, but here’s a spoiler, I’m not. I’m going to NXT. If someone tells me anything else, I’m answering them with a no. I bleed black and gold. NXT is home. And I have unfinished business there.”

On aiming to get his title back: “I didn’t lose the title. Storyline or not, entertainment or not, that title meant the world to me. I was ‘The Guy’ for NXT, the hottest brand in the entire world. I came through knee surgery and two shoulder surgeries to get to that point. That’s what I worked my entire career for, so giving up the title is not how I envisioned it ending. I am the best sports entertainer in the world. I always hear, ‘Sports entertainer? You’re a sell-out!’ Call me a sell-out if you want. I’m buying in. This is my brand. NXT is mine.”

On his respect for Adam Cole: “When I was in Ring of Honor, Adam Cole was the champion. When I won the title in NXT, in the back of my head, I told myself, ‘I have to do for this title what Adam Cole did for the Ring of Honor title.’ He was the champ and carried the company to a new level. My job was to create my own footsteps, but do the job he did. So I don’t have any hard feelings for Adam. The only disservice to Adam Cole is the second I get cleared.”