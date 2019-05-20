wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Set to Appear at EVOLVE Events, Five Things to Know Before Raw
May 20, 2019
– Tommaso Ciampa has been announced for signing appearances at EVOLVE’s upcoming events. The company announced on Monday that Ciampa, who is currently out of action due to injury, will appear before and after the following shows:
* EVOLVE 129 in Queens, NY on June 29
* EVOLVE 130 in Brooklyn, NY on June 30
* EVOLVE 131 in Philadelphia, PA on July 13
* EVOLVE 132 in Melrose, MA on July 14
– Here is the latest WWE Now, with Cathy Kelley revealing five things to know before tonight’s episode of Raw:
