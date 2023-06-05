Tommaso Ciampa Shows Off His Physique In New Photo

In a post on Instagram, Tommaso Ciampa showed off his physique in a new photo, noting he’s at his heaviest in a decade.

He said: “Little post workout check in. This is the heaviest I’ve been in 10 years. But much leaner than I was back then.

I just completed my third meso cycle using the RP Hypertrophy App. Stronger and bigger than ever before. Plus, well fed and incredible recovery. Dialed in.”