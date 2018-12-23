WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Slams Other WWE Champions, Hidden Gem Update for Monday, and Drew McIntyre Shows Off His Bench Press

– NXT World champion Tommaso Ciampa commented on a WWE tweet earlier this weekend. The tweet asked the WWE Universe about their favorite WWE champions in 2018. You can see Ciampa’s response on Twitter below.

Ciampa wrote, “Are there other champions? I’ve been too busy over here being The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time, turning Goldie into the most prestigious Title in the universe, and turning NXT into the A-Show to even notice.”

atWWE, Are there other champions? I’ve been too busy over here being The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time, turning Goldie into the most prestigious Title in the universe, and turning NXT into the A-Show to even notice. – THE Champ pic.twitter.com/D1NJrmxah2 — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) December 23, 2018

– WWE Network News reports that the WWE Network will add two hours of footage from the 1987 AWA Christmas Night show to the Hidden Gem collection on Monday, December 24. The show features The Rockers (Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty) vs. Paul Heyman’s Midnight Express. Here’s the full lineup from that event:

* Nick Kiniski vs. Mitch Snow

* Kevin Kelly vs. Alan West

* Nord The Barbarian vs. Soldat Ustinov

* Adrian Adonis vs. Wahoo McDaniel

* Greg Gagne vs. Curt Hennig

* The Midnight Express vs. The Midnight Rockers

– Sheamus released a new Celtic Warrior Workout video where Drew McIntyre demonstrates his bench press weight lifting. Sheamus released some other workout videos featuring other WWE Superstars, such as Rusev, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville. You can see all those below.





