Tommaso Ciampa Takes Shot at Adam Cole in Workout Video

– Tommaso Ciampa has a strongly-worded but succinct message for Adam Cole in his latest workout video. Ciampa posted a new video to his Twitter account, fifteeen weeks following his neck fusion surgery back in March. After doing some weightlifting, Ciampa looks to the camera and says simply, “F**k Adam Cole.”

Cole is, of course, the current NXT Champion, having defeated Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: XXV for the belt. Ciampa relinquished the title before undergoing his neck surgery.