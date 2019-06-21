wrestling / News
Tommaso Ciampa Takes Shot at Adam Cole in Workout Video
June 20, 2019 | Posted by
– Tommaso Ciampa has a strongly-worded but succinct message for Adam Cole in his latest workout video. Ciampa posted a new video to his Twitter account, fifteeen weeks following his neck fusion surgery back in March. After doing some weightlifting, Ciampa looks to the camera and says simply, “F**k Adam Cole.”
Cole is, of course, the current NXT Champion, having defeated Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: XXV for the belt. Ciampa relinquished the title before undergoing his neck surgery.
15 weeks post op.
How’s recovery going…#BayBay
🖤💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/AApZqT2PkE
— CIAMPA (@ProjectCiampa) June 20, 2019
