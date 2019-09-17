wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Takes Shots at Reports He’s Cleared to Return, Nikki Bella Cooking Challenge
September 16, 2019 | Posted by
– Tommaso Ciampa isn’t cleared yet, no matter what the internet wants people to think. Ciampa posted to Twitter to shoot down a rumor was been going around that he’d been cleared last week:
MAJOR UPDATE:
I have been told that I am cleared to return as of September 11th…
by the internet.
So, I called and asked my surgeon to confirm. He laughed at me. And said (kind of in an Allen Iverson voice) “the internet, we talking about the internet”.
Sooooo… 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/ofIrnozr0q
— CIAMPA (@NXTCiampa) September 16, 2019
– The latest Bella Twins video is online, with Nikki doing a cooking challenge from HelloFresh:
More Trending Stories
- Details On Which Matches Will Take Place Inside Hell in a Cell (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- More Details On Luke Harper’s Return: When He Was Called Back, How WWE Kept Him Hidden
- Bruce Prichard on His Reaction to Eric Bischoff Giving Away Raw Results on WCW Nitro in 1995
- Jim Ross on How Owen Hart Nearly Signed With WCW in 1990 and Why They Let Him Get Away