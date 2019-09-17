wrestling / News

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Takes Shots at Reports He’s Cleared to Return, Nikki Bella Cooking Challenge

September 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Tommaso Ciampa isn’t cleared yet, no matter what the internet wants people to think. Ciampa posted to Twitter to shoot down a rumor was been going around that he’d been cleared last week:

– The latest Bella Twins video is online, with Nikki doing a cooking challenge from HelloFresh:

