wrestling / News

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Teases Match With Randy Orton, Roman Reigns On Captaining Team Hogan, Charles Robinson Gifted New Horror Memorabilia

October 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Ciampa 100919

– WWE posted a video showcasing a ‘WWE 2K20’ match simulation between Tommaso Ciampa and Randy Orton. In a post on Twitter, Ciampa teased a possible match between the two for Wrestlemania. He wrote:

– Roman Reigns is the new captain of Team Hogan at WWE Crown Jewel. He wrote about it on Twitter:

– As we previously reported Charles Robinson had his horror memorabilia collection stolen earlier this year. Horror film directors the Soska Sisters donated their own movie props, valued at around $55,000. In addition to that, FOX46 investigative reporter Matt Grant and Sean Morris of Morris Costumes surprised him with more items, which you can see in the video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charles Robinson, Tommaso Ciampa, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading