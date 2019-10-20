wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Teases Match With Randy Orton, Roman Reigns On Captaining Team Hogan, Charles Robinson Gifted New Horror Memorabilia
– WWE posted a video showcasing a ‘WWE 2K20’ match simulation between Tommaso Ciampa and Randy Orton. In a post on Twitter, Ciampa teased a possible match between the two for Wrestlemania. He wrote:
.@RandyOrton vs. @NXTCiampa? TAKE OUR MONEY!!! 💰💰💰#WWE2K20 @WWEgames pic.twitter.com/Zfh7Pso3xM
— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2019
Considering Randy won’t be facing Rock at Mania 36, I guess…
🐍 vs 🖤#VIPERvsBLACKHEART https://t.co/DCzoFOLT9m
— BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) October 19, 2019
– Roman Reigns is the new captain of Team Hogan at WWE Crown Jewel. He wrote about it on Twitter:
Being the #BigDog means youre ready for the big fight and that’s what I’m bringing to #WWECrownJewel. #CaptainUce pic.twitter.com/BvQ3SmQtFf
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 19, 2019
– As we previously reported Charles Robinson had his horror memorabilia collection stolen earlier this year. Horror film directors the Soska Sisters donated their own movie props, valued at around $55,000. In addition to that, FOX46 investigative reporter Matt Grant and Sean Morris of Morris Costumes surprised him with more items, which you can see in the video below.
