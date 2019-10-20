WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Teases Match With Randy Orton, Roman Reigns On Captaining Team Hogan, Charles Robinson Gifted New Horror Memorabilia

– WWE posted a video showcasing a ‘WWE 2K20’ match simulation between Tommaso Ciampa and Randy Orton. In a post on Twitter, Ciampa teased a possible match between the two for Wrestlemania. He wrote:

Considering Randy won’t be facing Rock at Mania 36, I guess… 🐍 vs 🖤#VIPERvsBLACKHEART https://t.co/DCzoFOLT9m — BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) October 19, 2019

– Roman Reigns is the new captain of Team Hogan at WWE Crown Jewel. He wrote about it on Twitter:

Being the #BigDog means youre ready for the big fight and that’s what I’m bringing to #WWECrownJewel. #CaptainUce pic.twitter.com/BvQ3SmQtFf — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 19, 2019

– As we previously reported Charles Robinson had his horror memorabilia collection stolen earlier this year. Horror film directors the Soska Sisters donated their own movie props, valued at around $55,000. In addition to that, FOX46 investigative reporter Matt Grant and Sean Morris of Morris Costumes surprised him with more items, which you can see in the video below.