Tommaso Ciampa Thanks Johnny Gargano Ahead of Potential Last Match Together at NXT WarGames

Tommaso Ciampa knows tonight might be the last time he’s in the ring with Johnny Gargano, and he sent his #DIY partner a message ahead of NXT WarGames. Ciampa posted to his Instagram account on Sunday, writing:

If tonight is the last time we share a ring together, then I’ve got two words for you… #thankyou

Gargano is on a short contract extension that takes him through this week. WWE has reportedly been interested in re-signing him, but there’s been no word as to whether that has happened.

Gargano and Ciampa are both on Team Black and Gold for tonight’s NXT WarGames match against Team 2.0.