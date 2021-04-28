WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher Confront Grizzled Young Veterans, Toni Storm vs. Zayda Ramier Clip

– The Grizzled Young Veterans will have to get by Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher if they want a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles. Tonight’s episode of NXT featured Zack Gibson and James Drake coming down to the ring and calling out MSK, accusing them of being afraid to face them. That brought out Ciampa and Thatcher, who came down to the ring cutting a promo about how they and the Veterans are similar in a lot of ways. Thatcher brought up the “Shoes Off” chant against Gibson from NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff, which led to Ciampa and Thatcher attacking the Vets with their shoes and sending them out of the ring:

– WWE posted video of Toni Storm’s match with Zayda Ramier. Ramier picked up the win after being assaulted by Storm when Zoey Stark came down to distract Storm, allowing Ramier to hit a big Shooting Star Press from what was probably a touch too far across the ring: