Tommaso Ciampa Is Training Again For First Time Since Neck Surgery

– Tommaso Ciampa has begun training for his return after undergoing neck surgery earlier this year. The former NXT Champion posted to Instagram to share a video and post about returning to workouts after having to undergo the surgery back in early March.

Ciampa’s return window has not been announced. He was forced to vacate the NXT Championship due to the injury and miss NXT Takeover: New York, where Johnny Gargano beat Adam Cole to win the title.