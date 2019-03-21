Tommaso Ciampa Undergoes Neck Surgery in New WWE Video

– WWE has released a video taking a look at Tommaso Ciampa’s recent neck surgery. You can see the video below, which features the now-former NXT Champion heading to Birmingham, Alabama to undergo anterior cervical fusion surgery to fix the injury suffered earlier this month.

The video features Ciampa heading to Andrews Sports Medical facilities with his family, where he laments having been down there “too many times in the last two years.” Dr. Jeffrey Dugas talks about his three operations he’s done on Ciampa before and how he believes the injury was long-standing. The doctors explain the surgery, with the recovery time noted as being up to a year.

Ciampa relinquished the title on this week’s NXT. Johnny Gargano will face Adam Cole for the Championship at NXT Takeover: New York.