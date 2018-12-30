WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Responds to Upset Fans Over Top 25 Matches List, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Dream Match Series, and Finn Balor Tweets Artwork With Joker Face Paint

– As previously reported, WWE recently released its list of the top 25 matches of 2018. Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter commenting on fans who are upset his match with Johnny Gargano from NXT TakeOver: New Orleans didn’t make the list. According to Ciampa, the match was “unsanctioned,” so it didn’t count. You can check out the tweet from Tommaso Ciampa below.

ALOT of people upset that Ciampa vs Gargano from Takeover: NOLA didn’t make the Top 25… Like I said, it was Unsanctioned. It. Did. Not. Count. Meaning, The Champ was undefeated in 2018. pic.twitter.com/wEwH7wooiS — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) December 30, 2018

– WWE released the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video today, where artist Rob Schamberger does some “Dream Match Series” artwork, showcasing Braun Strowman vs. Andre the Giant. You can check out that new video below.

– WWE Superstar Finn Balor shared a tweet earlier showing some artwork of him with his Joker face and body paint look. In the past, before he joined the WWE roster, Balor would take on looks for different comic book characters, such as Joker, The Punisher, and Venom for his face and body paint looks when he wrestled. You can check out the tweet he shared below.