Tommaso Ciampa On His Reaction To Vince McMahon Retiring From WWE, Triple H Taking Over Creative

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Tommaso Ciampa discussed his reaction to Vince McMahon retiring from WWE, Triple H taking over creative, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Tommaso Ciampa on his reaction to Vince McMahon retiring from WWE: “The craziest, funniest part of it all was, of course the most powerful man in the history of professional wrestling tweeted out his retirement. One tweet, doesn’t need more than a 160 characters, no problem. It blew my mind. I heard a couple of texts before I saw it, and I looked and was like, ‘This is real.’ Aside from that, I’m not kidding you at all when I say that I just didn’t put much more thought into it. I’m just in such a different place in my life that I think my initial thing was, ‘I hope he’s happy. I hope he stops waking up at 3 AM to work out before his meetings. Dude, you deserve a retirement. You’re 77, go enjoy retirement.’

On Triple H taking over creative and his experience working with Vince: “Of course, Hunter coming off all the health stuff, you’re like, ‘Well, I hope you’re ready for the deep end.’ But obviously, I have a good relationship with him and Steph, and their energy – it’s very positive. But I was also very much enjoying my time with Vince. I think everybody who gets into this, especially from our generation, wants that Vince pat on the back and bearhug and all that. He was giving me great feedback, and I was really happy with how things were developing. I’m still excited because when you give me an opportunity, I will take it and run. I will control what I can control outside of that. That’s all I can do. I’ll be fit, my promos will be on point, my matches will be on point. If you give me three minutes, I’ll maximize my minutes. That’s what I did in NXT with Hunter, and it worked. I wasn’t gonna switch the formula for Vince, and now that it’s back to Hunter, I’m not gonna switch my formula. If you want me to change and do something different, sure, let’s have a conversation about it. I’m not above that. I’m very aware of how talented they are, how brilliant they are, how successful they are. That’s the goal for me. I just want to get better.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.