WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Reflects on His Career & Injury, Full Ember Moon vs. Shayna Baszler Match, New Trish Stratus Shirt
August 6, 2019
– A new behind-the-scenes video is out from WWE featuring former NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa when he visited NXT TakeOver: New York and reflected on his injury and career. You can check out that video below.
Tomorrow. The FINAL chapter. @ProjectCiampa. pic.twitter.com/IppzJgSnyd
— Performance Center (@WWEPC) August 6, 2019
– WWE released the full match video for Ember Moon vs. Shayna Baszler from NXT TakeOver: New Orleans 2018. You can check out that video below.
– WWE has released a new Trish Stratus shirt that says “Made in Canada.” You can check out the new shirt for the WWE Hall of Famer RIGHT HERE.
