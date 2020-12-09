wrestling / News

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Cameron Grimes Set for Tonight’s NXT

December 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Cameron Grimes

As noted earlier, WWE didn’t have any matchups announced for tonight’s episode of NXT coming out of Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames. However, former NXT champion Finn Balor was announced to be kicking off the show tonight. WWE.com has now confirmed that Tommaso Ciampa will face Cameron Grimes on tonight’s show.

Ciampa is coming off a win over Timothy Thatcher at NXT TakeOver. Meanwhile, Grimes is coming off a loss to Dexter Lumis in a Strap Match at the event. You can see that announcement below:

Tommaso Ciampa will battle Cameron Grimes tonight on NXT

Tommaso Ciampa is done playing games, and now he’s set his sights on Cameron Grimes.

The two Superstars had very different nights at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Blackheart defeated Timothy Thatcher in a grueling battle between the two warriors. On the other side, The Technical Savage was once again unable to solve the destructive force of Dexter Lumis.

What will happen when Ciampa and Grimes share the ring tonight?

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cameron Grimes, NXT, Tommaso Ciampa, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading