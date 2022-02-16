wrestling / News

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

February 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tomasso Ciampa Dolph Ziggler WWE NXT 2-22-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced matches for next week’s NXT including Dolph Ziggler going one-on-one with Tommaso Ciampa and more. You can see the announced card for next week’s show below. The show takes place next Tuesday on USA Network:

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler
* LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller
* The Women’s Dusty Cup begins
* Nikkita Lyons debuts

