Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced matches for next week’s NXT including Dolph Ziggler going one-on-one with Tommaso Ciampa and more. You can see the announced card for next week’s show below. The show takes place next Tuesday on USA Network:
* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler
* LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller
* The Women’s Dusty Cup begins
* Nikkita Lyons debuts
