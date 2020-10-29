wrestling / News

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream & More Announced For Next Week’s NXT

October 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 11-4-20

WWE has announced two matches, including Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream, for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced at the end of tonight’s Halloween Havoc that Ciampa would face Dream, while Dakota Kai will face Ember Moon.

The show takes place next Wednesday and airs on USA Network.

