wrestling / News

Various News: Tommaso Ciampa Wants ‘Goldie’ Back, The Miz Promotes ‘Philly Is Awesome’ Shirt, EVOLVE 131 Video Recap

July 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tommaso Ciampa NXT Takeover: War Games II

– Former NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa was at yesterday’s EVOLVE Meet and Greet. He later shared some photos from the event and also sent a message to current NXT champion Adam Cole. You can check out his tweet below.

Tommaso Ciampa wrote, “I’m 4 months out of neck surgery… what an absolute freak. Send your prayers and well wishes to Adam Cole. Big Daddy Ciampa wants Goldie back…BayBay #EvolveMeetAndGreet”

Previously, Ciampa was forced to relinquish the NXT Championship in March due to a neck injury, forcing him to undergo neck surgery. Cole then won the title after beating Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: XXV.

– The Miz promoted his new “Philly Is Awesome” shirt ahead of tonight’s Extreme Rules event. You can check out his tweet on the new shirt below.

– WWNLive released a video recap for last night’s EVOLVE 131 event. You can check out that recap video of the event below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

EVOLVE, The Miz, Tommaso Ciampa, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading