Tommaso Ciampa Wasn’t Sure He’d Ever Get To Be on a Wrestlemania

`In an interview with Fightful, Tommaso Ciampa spoke about finally making the card at this year’s Wrestlemania, something that he thought he’d never get to do.

He said: “Oh, yeah. For sure. I mean, there was a lot of doubt pre-signing with WWE ‘cause after I left Kentucky and all that, it was like, ‘Oh, maybe that was just a silly dream. Maybe that won’t happen.’ Honestly being part of the company and stuff, there was a time NXT was so hot that I didn’t really see anything outside of NXT. It was like, ‘We’re building this. This is our baby. We’re gonna take this as far as we can.’ The pandemic changed a lot of stuff and we’re still seeing so many after effects of that in the entire wrestling industry and obviously the world. I think that opened up a whole new platform for us and made us start to look at this as an option. To finally get here, dude, nine years later? My gosh.“