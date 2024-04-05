Tommaso Ciampa Believes He Will Go Heel Again At Some Point

Tommaso Ciampa is on the side of the angels right now in WWE, but he believes that when the time is right he’ll turn heel again. The Raw star is allied with Johnny Gargano as #DIY on the Monday night brand and he was asked in an interview with WrestlingNews.Co if he saw a heel turn in his future at some point.

“Yeah, it’s all evolution of characters,” Ciampa said (per Fightful). “If I walked into NXT on day one and I was Blackheart, I don’t know that it would have transcended and worked. But when you’re You’re part of an underdog tag team, best friends. There’s a turn there. There’s reason for hatred.”

He continued, “So, I mean, in a lot of ways, we’re setting the same layers and bricks on the main roster. So hopefully the day does come where I can bring out that side of me because that is my most comforting side for myself.”

Ciampa and Gargano are part of the Six-Pack Ladder Match For the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on night one of WrestleMania 40.