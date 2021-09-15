wrestling / News
Tommaso Ciampa Wins NXT Championship in Fatal Four-Way Match (Clips)
Tommaso Ciampa is your NXT Champion once again, winning the title on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Ciampa defeated Pete Dunne, LA Knight, and the debuting Von Wagner on tonight’s show to win the title.
Wagner was a late addition to the match after Kyle O’Reilly was attacked by Dunne and Ridge Holland earlier in the show and Wagner made the save for O’Reilly. While O’Reilly was ruled not able to compete, William Regal put Wagner in his place.
This marks Ciampa’s second title reign and fills the title that was vacated by Samoa Joe due to injury earlier this week.
