WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Posts New Workout Video, Adam Cole Says ‘Bay Bay’ A Lot, Free Match Featuring Andrade and Johnny Gargano
– Tommaso Ciampa has posted a new workout video on Instagram, noting that he’s twelve weeks post neck surgery.
– NXT’s Instagram page has posted a compilation of Adam Cole saying ‘Bay Bay’.
– WWE has released a full match between Andrade and Johnny Gargano from NXT Takeover Philadelphia.
