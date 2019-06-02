wrestling / News

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Posts New Workout Video, Adam Cole Says ‘Bay Bay’ A Lot, Free Match Featuring Andrade and Johnny Gargano

June 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tommaso Ciampa NXT Takeover Brooklyn IV

– Tommaso Ciampa has posted a new workout video on Instagram, noting that he’s twelve weeks post neck surgery.

– NXT’s Instagram page has posted a compilation of Adam Cole saying ‘Bay Bay’.

– WWE has released a full match between Andrade and Johnny Gargano from NXT Takeover Philadelphia.

