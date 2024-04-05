Tommaso Ciampa Previews WrestleMania 40 Ladder Match, Teases DX ‘Nod’ From #DIY

Tommaso Ciampa is looking forward to the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 40, and has teased a little nod to DX from #DIY. Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are part of the six-team match that will take place on night one for Judgment Day’s titles, and he spoke with WrestlingNews.co for a new interview promoting the bout. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On the match: “Well I think as far as I know this is the biggest ladder match they’ve ever had at WWE. 12 dudes, like that’s absurd. So that alone, the idea that there’s two sets of tight hanging up there that’s twice the ladders for that. There’s a lot of cool stuff that could be done so hopefully we wow people.”

On the DX comparisons: “Yeah dude, the DX stuff is a lot of fun considering we’re coming up trained by Hunter and Shawn. So much at the Performance Center and NXT. So that’s cool. We got a little nod to them planned for Saturday so that’ll be a lot of fun too. It’s just been a great time all around.”