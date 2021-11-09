Tommaso Ciampa Discusses Potentially Defending WWE NXT Title Against Johnny Gargano

Tommaso Ciampa was recently interviewed by Planeta Wrestling, and the current WWE NXT Champion discussed a variety of topics, including potentially defending the title against Johnny Gargano, his thoughts on the NXT rebranding, and much more. Here’s what he had to say (via Fightful):

Tommaso Ciampa on potentially defending the WWE NXT title against Johnny Gargano: “No. No. Right now? No. He’s not on the top of my list. I like keeping my title. Stay away from him, he can go get the North American Title.”

On his thoughts on the NXT rebranding: “It’s super exciting. It’s great watching guys develop. They’ve been put on a fast track, sink or swim, a lot of obstacles to overcome and it’s cool to watch and be part of that. To see guys like Bron (Breakker) who take off right away and a lot of other people who have been working really hard and waiting for an opening for a long time. It’s exciting to see.”