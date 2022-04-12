Tommaso Ciampa Makes Official WWE Raw Debut (Clip)

Tommaso Ciampa is officially Team Red, making his debut as a member of the Raw roster on tonight’s show. The NXT alumnus appeared in a backstage segment and was quickly interrupted by Ezekiel, Elias’ brother. Before things could go too far, Kevin Owens came in and called Ezekiel a liar and said he was Elias, to which Ciampa played along and said that it was clearly Ezekiel.

Ciampa had his last NXT match at Stand & Deliver, losing to Tony D’Angelo.