Tommaso Ciampa Makes Official WWE Raw Debut (Clip)
April 11, 2022 | Posted by
Tommaso Ciampa is officially Team Red, making his debut as a member of the Raw roster on tonight’s show. The NXT alumnus appeared in a backstage segment and was quickly interrupted by Ezekiel, Elias’ brother. Before things could go too far, Kevin Owens came in and called Ezekiel a liar and said he was Elias, to which Ciampa played along and said that it was clearly Ezekiel.
Ciampa had his last NXT match at Stand & Deliver, losing to Tony D’Angelo.
.@NXTCiampa is officially on #WWERaw, Ezekiel is still Elias' younger brother and @FightOwensFight might be going insane.
Just a normal Monday night on the red brand. pic.twitter.com/m3We2xBaKR
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022
