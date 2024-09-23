Tommaso Ciampa Wants WWE Tag Division on PLEs: ‘It’s The Biggest Stage Possible’

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Tommaso Ciampa spoke about wanting more for the WWE tag team division, including getting featured on premium live events. With PLEs going to a five-to-six match structure, the tag division hasn’t appeared on big shows as often.

He said: “Being on the inside of that, I always want more and I always want it to go faster. That’s the normal nature of competitive business. You always want more than you’re getting and you always want it to happen faster than it’s happening. It’s exciting to see tag teams getting that light shown on them. For example, the last two or three pay-per-views, we’ve had pretty decent profile matches on the SmackDown the night before, which is awesome because it’s a pretty similar crowd and energy level. Now, what we want, is we have to get on the PLEs. You watch the France crowd from home. You watch SummerSlam from home. That’s the best crowd you’re going to get. We just did a tour of Germany and every night was a great crowd. Berlin crowd was by far the best one. You want to be part of that. That’s commercial-free; most eyes are on you, and it’s the biggest stage possible. It’s very cool that the tag division is starting to get some prominence, but boy, do we want more. I think that’s just the nature of the beast.“