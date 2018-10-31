Quantcast

 

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa’s Twitter Post Leads to Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley Argument, TJP & The Lucha Bros Feud on Twitter, New Episode of Being The Elite

October 31, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Tommaso Ciampa posted on Twitter about not needing to dress up since he’s The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time every single day, which triggered reactions from Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley…

– The Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik, & Lince Dorado) have taken their feud to Twitter….

– Here is the latest episode of Being The Elite…

article topics :

Being The Elite, Gran Metalik, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, NXT, TJP, Tommaso Ciampa, WWE, Zack Ryder Mojo Rawley, Larry Csonka

