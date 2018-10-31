WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa’s Twitter Post Leads to Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley Argument, TJP & The Lucha Bros Feud on Twitter, New Episode of Being The Elite

– Tommaso Ciampa posted on Twitter about not needing to dress up since he’s The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time every single day, which triggered reactions from Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley…

No need dressing up when I get to be The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time every single day. #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/4eYitClMz8 — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) October 31, 2018

Then you should dress up as a really crappy one. I think @ZackRyder still has his Hype Bros gear laying around somewhere. https://t.co/XfZOD5TPx0 — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) October 31, 2018

Mojo, teaming with you was the worst time in my 10+ year @wwe career…and I’ve been pushed off the stage in a wheelchair. https://t.co/K5U5i7HrQ4 — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) October 31, 2018

– The Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik, & Lince Dorado) have taken their feud to Twitter….

Eres una desgracia falta de respeto a nuestra cultura nuestra herencia y al espíritu de la lucha encuéntrame en el ring. and I’ll teach you what it means to fight like a true Cruiserweight. #205Live https://t.co/aZsxP1mXQP — Gran Metalik (@WWEGranMetalik) October 31, 2018

Mess with my friends, mess with my family, mess with my Lucha libre, there will be a price to pay! Accept the challenge @MegaTJP! You coward! https://t.co/EVk1MlpE5X — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) October 31, 2018

He doesn’t know what he’s getting himself in too..he’s playing with 🔥will make sure @MegaTJP will always rememberer not to mess with #LuchaPower! Even if we have to permanently imprint #LuchaHouseParty in his forehead 👊🏽 https://t.co/erY3stR5Pm — KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) October 31, 2018

– Here is the latest episode of Being The Elite…