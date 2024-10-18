Tommy Dreamer Says Adam Pearce Is Doing a Great Job As Raw General Manager

Tommy Dreamer is a big fan of the job Adam Pearce is doing as Raw General Manager. Pearce is one of three authority figures on WWE TV along with Ava on NXT and Nick Aldis on Smackdown, and Dreamer weighed in on the matter on Busted Open Radio after Pearce’s meetings with Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins on this week’s episode.

“By the way, Adam Pearce, phenomenal job,” Dreamer said (per Wrestling Inc). “Adam Pearce should have a job forever. He’s also a guy who could do commentary. He’s so great at his role. They did a great job explaining.”

He continued, “And ladies and gentlemen, I got to tell you that it’s kind of like the real things that go on behind the scenes of how like ‘I kind of let things go,’ or wrestlers all coming to people with ideas or wanting to be on top. Every wrestler sees themselves in this much higher position, even if you have every title. His role is a breath of fresh air.”

Pearce met with the two Raw stars this week amid their feud as Reed sought a match with Rollins, which the former WWE Champion was fine with.