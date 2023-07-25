Tommy Dreamer Praises AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts For Evoking ECW Feeling

Tommy Dreamer was a fan of last week’s Blood & Guts episode of AEW Dynamite, saying that it reminded him of the old ECW days. Dreamer talked about the show on Busted Open Radio and discussed how it gave a sort of “must-watch” feel the same way that ECW used to. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how the show reminded him of ECW: “[With] Paul [Heyman in ECW], we used to exhaust the fans. We used to make it feel like, ‘Oh my God, I just saw the greatest thing ever, and I have to come back’… I got that same feeling from watching that show. It was this whole, ‘I need to be there, this was off the charts’ [feeling]. I had time to breathe during commercial breaks like, ‘Wow, what did I just see?’ Until the next thing that happened.”

On enjoying the show: “I liked [this show] from the open to the close. It had me hooked. I would’ve gladly paid to be in that audience, because I [would’ve] felt I’d got my money’s worth.”