– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer analyzed the botched spot by the referee during Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor last Monday on WWE Raw. After hitting Balor with a Pedigree, Rollins appears to have scored a three-count on Balor. However, the referee only ruled it as a two-count after the fact. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreammer on the referee messing up during Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor: “Tonight, the referee blew the match. End result.”

On how the fans negatively reacted to the spot: “His [the referee’s] hand clearly hit it. There’s no slow mo. The announcers…goodness, they kind of had to lean out…if they’re watching the monitor how you’re supposed to watch it, if you’re being an announcer, the call was blown. Again, it happens. Don’t want to see the guy lose his job. But when the fans start doing what the fans were doing, chanting ‘Ref, you suck!’ that is something where you’re like ‘Oh man, I can’t believe that happened.'”

Rollins ultimately still won the match to secure a spot in the men’s Elimination Chamber match next month. He will go on to compete against CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and John Cena at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. The winner will go on to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41. WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto is scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.

You can view clips of the spot in question below, along with Rollins’ reaction: