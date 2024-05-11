wrestling / News
Tommy Dreamer Would Have Liked AEW’s Anarchy in the Arena Build To Be Slower
In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on the build to Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing and how he wishes it was a slower one. The match happens on May 26, featuring The Elite (The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry) vs. FTR, Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston.
Dreamer said: “Me personally, I would’ve continued [creating] more and more heat,” Dreamer said. “I don’t think it’s time for faction warfare yet, but in the world of AEW things kind of happen a lot quicker. We saw, then, the babyfaces [were] revealed, so here we go – we’re off to the races. Maybe the tag titles are [on the line] and then, of course, interference causes [the Young Bucks] to retain,” Dreamer continued, offering his own idea. “Same with Okada, who doesn’t need anybody to interfere with him, [he could] retain. … They keep on interfering, and you bring it to this type of match. I would’ve liked a longer build of heat, but … if you’re giving me that type of match with those players, I’ll be satisfied with it.”
He added that he thinks it will eventually lead to a Blood & Guts match involving the two teams.
