– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer analyzed the controversial finish to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match on this week’s WWE NXT. Late into the match, it appeared Jakara Jackson nearly had Naomi pinned after a roll-up. However, the referee ruled it a two-count. According to Dreamer, Naomi’s shoulders weren’t even down on the mat, so the referee didn’t check to make sure her shoulders were down. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on the finish on this week’s WWE NXT: “Right off the bat, I saw it and I knew it would happen. This does tell you, and I always say this, why, number one, how hard it is to be a professional wrestling referee. And then, if you see something like that where there’s an error, how it really does take away from the body of the match. Especially if it leads to the finish. It took it down on a way down note…”

On Naomi’s shoulders not being down when the ref made the count: “Trinity’s shoulders were never down. When the ref made her count, her shoulder was up…the count should’ve never happened, [but it did] because he was at the angle where he couldn’t see it. I seriously went back twice and watched it. Her shoulder was completely up, and I’ve been seeing this a lot, especially in NXT, where I would almost start to teach…how to get pinned. You have to make sure the shoulders are down.”