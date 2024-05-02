– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer commented on AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently appearing on the NFL Network and his controversial comments, calling WWE “the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Tony Khan’s comments: “This is creating more tribalism, where it’s also going to be viewed as ‘Hey, how dare you say that?’ There’s also then the other side, where people can say ‘Well, they have this and this going against them.’ But if this is all garnered towards a Vince McMahon, Vince no longer has anything to do with the WWE. He sold all his shares, or all his shares are up for sale. He’s out.

On Tony Khan having to be willing to face the ramifications of his comments: “When you are an owner, and you have hatred towards something, or [are] fighting for your life, you are going to take those opportunities. It’s just who you are. If you can’t control your own tongue, cool, but then again you have to face the ramifications.”

Dreamer on Khan dwelling on the negatives and how WWE turned it around by using Patrick Mahomes on TV: “In 2024, you can’t do that. You can’t [focus on the negatives]. And you have an opportunity [to get] people to tune into your show. Here’s the other part of it; this stuff with Patrick Mahomes…it’s all over the NFL. So WWE comes in, you’re the Jacksonville Jaguars, you’re the owner, you have a wrestling company as well. It took a negative spin towards you because of what you said.”

On how Khan’s comments didn’t impact WWE at all: “WWE literally just went and turned it, and got the most popular football player, he’s a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and now has him involved at a WWE show. So that was what, Friday? Now we have Monday, and WWE now has a lovely spin on ‘Wow, look at this thing. One person called us really bad, but no, the #1 person in the NFL has us here.'”