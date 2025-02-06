Tommy Dreamer Breaks Down WWE Raw Main Event Featuring Sami Zayn vs. CM Punk

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer discussed last Monday’s WWE Raw main event, featuring CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn in a qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber. Punk won the match to secure a slot in the Chamber, and then Zayn was attacked by his former best friend Kevin Owens, who hit him with a Package Piledriver. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Sami Zayn vs. CM Punk on WWE Raw: “I love, love, loved Sami versus CM Punk. When I watched it, I had the feeling that these two guys did not like each other for real … I would say these are two of the greats going at it because when two guys that have never wrestled each other and have that chemistry, just off the charts. They reminded me of Flair, Steamboat that I’ve seen live many times of just going at it when there was an opening.”

On Sami Zayn’s storyline with Kevin Owens: “He’s [Zayn] been involved in so many different stories and now he’s involved in another one with Kevin Owens, which will be told what the hell happened and this friendship is now fragmented again. After they shake hands, Punk goes to leave and a blindside attack. Hopefully CM Punk watches Monday Night Raw like we all do and he goes and says, ‘Hey I saw that wasn’t you that hit me and it was Kevin Owens.'”

With his victory on WWE Raw, CM Punk has now secured a spot in the men’s Elimination Chamber match at next month’s premium live event. He will compete against John Cena and three other Superstars to be determined later on. WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto is scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and streamed on Netflix internationally.