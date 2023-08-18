Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Say AEW Needs To Cut More Segments From Shows

Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray both weighed in on last night’s AEW Dynamite, noting that the company needs to be able to cut some segments to let things breathe. The two talked about last night’s show on Busted Open Radio and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

Dreamer on the production changes he’d make: “There was certain placement of certain things that I would’ve switched. It was a lot of show, a lot of stuff happening… You also need the professionals you’re working with to be able to cut stuff — because I know the show kinda went over. Those are the kinda situations where unfortunately you have to rush… There was so much stuff involved.”

Bully on the show: “It is entirely too much information to digest at one time. Last night, there was so many segments that looked exactly the same. It was like eat, sleep, run-in, repeat.”