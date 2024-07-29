Tommy Dreamer Enjoyed Chair Spot at AEW Blood & Guts, Still Thinks Headshots Shouldn’t Happen

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer gave his reaction to the chair spot at AEW Blood and Guts, which he saw as an homage to himself and Raven. While he enjoyed it, he also didn’t think the spot needed to happen in 2024. The spot in question saw Mark Briscoe hit Jack Perry with a chair shot to the head while he was handcuffed to the cage.

Dreamer said: “I really enjoyed it. Mark, big ECW fan, him and his brother used to go to the arena. This business is all about, again, capturing moments. The other part is it’s either a homage or ‘man I saw this.’ Headshots in 2024 shouldn’t happen. That would be my bottom line. If there’s other ways around it, that’s the thing. Like, Raven, at times, has hit me with a chair and it felt like a fly landed on my head, never hurt. But it’s also the bump, it’s all the stuff when you are that prone and that … I call it execution style, when there’s no place you can go but take one on the dome.“