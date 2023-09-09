Tommy Dreamer Says He’ll Take On All Challengers, Including Roman Reigns and MJF

As previously reported, Tommy Dreamer won the Impact Wrestling Digital Media title last night at Victory Road, saving his career. In an interview after the show, he said he would defend his title against anyone, including some of the biggest WWE and AEW names.

He said: “People can understand why I’m so passionate for this industry. You were just there live, and you felt that energy. I got to live that two to three, four times a week, and I’ve been chasing that for so so long. Kenny King, thank you. You gave credibility to the DMC; I hope to do the same. I hope you learned a lesson because, like I said, man, I got taught so many lessons from so many of the greats. I gotta tell you, it felt so so good in front of my daughters, man, another moment in my career, another moment in this venue. I got to say again, thank you. Because I’m having so much fun. I gotta tell you, I will defend this title on every show I’m at. If it’s an independent show, I will defend this title. If any champion in any company wants to try to take the DMC from me, I’m right here. Roman, Seth, MOX, MJF; anybody in IMPACT. Moose, you got history with me. New Japan, your local indie — wherever it is, this is a new start. I will always say life is just like professional wrestling. You are gonna get knocked down, but you got to keep on getting up and keep on fighting, and I’m going to keep on fighting until I have no more breath in my body. Thank you.”