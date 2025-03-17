Tommy Dreamer Says Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton ‘Needs More’, Explains How He’d Book It

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on the feud between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton, which he said ‘needs more.’ The two are set to face each other at Wrestlemania for the Women’s title.

He said: “[The build] Needs more. Not lackluster but needs more. I feel this is … I would just add layers to the heat, and I would also make Tiffany cry, and almost like break character because she’s so full of herself, [and] have Charlotte go so deep on hurtful words that you make her cry, like, she has alluded to it. Just totally lean in to being, you know … there’s a movie Mean Girls. Make Charlotte the ‘mean girl’ with just all these things that are going to get people behind Tiffany. It doesn’t have to be physicality to get these two women to it, to eventually Tiffany should smack the living crap out of Charlotte and/or knock her out.“